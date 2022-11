Panama is home to some 13,000refugees and asylum-seekers. As of October 2022, approximately 145,900 displaced Venezuelans were living in the country

From January to October 2022, over 211,3552people crossed the Darien Gap.

In 2022, UNHCR assisted more than 2,300 asylum-seekers and refugees with multipurpose cash or vouchers to cover their basic and urgent needs.