UNHCR Panama Fact Sheet, March - April 2022

Panama is home to more than 12,000 refugees and asylumseekers. In 2022, 128,000 Venezuelans displaced abroad are estimated to be living in the country.

In 2022, 67 refugees and asylum seekers received legal assistance: information, counselling and/or legal representation.

In 2022, 1,672 asylum seekers and refugees were supported with multipurpose cash or vouchers to cover for their basic and urgent needs.

CONTEXT

Refugees and asylum seekers in Panama are mainly from Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. Refugees and asylum seekers in Panama, as well as their host communities, continue to face exacerbated risks and increased vulnerabilities in local integration, mainly due to (because of Covid-19?) the loss of opportunities to generate an income. Daily subsistence, rent, and access to other services have become a challenge.

Movements of people entering through the Darien Gap (southern border with Colombia) continue. During the first trimester of 2022, 13.4251 people enter through the Darien, surpassing those registered for the same months in 2021. As of 2022, Venezuelans represent the main nationality crossing through Darien, although the number of nationals from Senegal and Angola is also increasing. Protection risks and humanitarian needs are escalating in that region, particularly for children and women.