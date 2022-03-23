UNHCR Panama Fact Sheet, January - February 2022

Panama is home to approximately 14,200 refugees and asylum-seekers. By 2021, 128,000 Venezuelans displaced abroad are estimated to be living in the country.

45 refugees and asylum-seekers were provided with legal assistance between January and February 2022.

694 asylum-seekers and refugees were supported with multipurpose cash or vouchers between January and February 2022.

CONTEXT

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Panama come mainly from countries within Latin America, such as Colombia, Cuba, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. During the post pandemic recovery process, refugees and asylum-seekers in Panama continue to face increased risks and vulnerabilities, mainly due to the loss of jobs. Consequently, paying for food, rent, and access to other services has become a challenge.

Movements of people in mixed movements entering through the Darien Gap (southern border with Colombia) decreased significantly during the last months of 2021. However, 2021 overall showed the highest numbers of entries ever (more than 133,000). During January and February 2022 (8,456), numbers entering through Darien surpassed those registered for the same months in 2021. In this context, protection risks and humanitarian needs continue in Darien, particularly for children and women within mixed movements.