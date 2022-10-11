UNHCR Mixed movements through Darién 2022 (September)

Context

Panama is facing one of the most challenging mixed movements crises of the decade. At the border with Colombia, an unprecedented number of refugees and migrants risk their lives in the inhospitable and dangerous Darien Gap, to pursue their journey northwards seeking protection and better opportunities.

As of 30 September 2022, 151,582 people have entered irregularly by this route, surpassing the already record figure of people crossing through Darién during the whole 2021 (133,726). In the month of September alone, over 48,200 people in transit were registered2. Venezuelans represent 71 per cent of the total population on the move. Most of them lack resources to continue their journey and are constantly subject to violence and crimes like theft, robbery, sexual assault and human trafficking. By the beginning of October, more than 8,000 refugees and migrants were staying at the Migratory Reception Centers (ERM in its Spanish acronym) of San Vicente, Lajas Blancas, and other informal reception points in Canaan Membrillo and Bajo Chiquito.

The last UNHCR monthly protection monitoring exercise, shows that two out of ten people left their country of origin due to personal or family threats, as well as generalized violence. Around 10 per cent of those interviewed were traveling with pregnant and lactating women, and as of 30 September 2022, a total of 11 children were reportedly born during the crossing of the jungle.

The Government of Panama has reiterated the country’s commitment to provide shelter and humanitarian assistance to people in mixed movements, but has expressed concern about its response capacity, asking the cooperation of all international, regional and local response actors involved to find durable solutions and strengthen access to protection mechanisms.