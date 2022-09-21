UNHCR Mixed movements through Darien in 2022

CONTEXT

With an area of more than 11,896 km2 and a population of 46,951 inhabitants, Darien is the largest and poorest province in Panama.Bordering Colombia and the Pacific Ocean, Darienis in the east of the country and is considered one of the most difficult areas to transit in the world.Yet, every year thousands of people cross the jungle in search of protection,dignified opportunities, and family reunification.Before 2010, the Darien Gap was used mostly by people from Asia and Africa to cross from South to Central America.In 2020/2021 the number of Cubans and Haitians increased, and currently, Venezuela is the main nationality, making up to 67 per cent of the total population crossing the Gap. Despite movement restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of borders in 2020, the transit of people through Darien has increased exponentially. In 2021, 133,726 people entered the country irregularly by this route. As of 31 August 2022, the number reached 102,067 people, setting an unprecedented record in crossings. In the month of August alone, 31,055 people in transit were registered. It is estimated that, by the end of 2022, some 200,000 people will have crossed through the perilous Darienjungle.The main route currently used by refugees and migrants entering Panama irregularly is through the indigenous community of Canaán Membrillo. Due to affordability and safety reasons, a rising number of people are also using the Bajo Chiquito route. People in transit also continue to arrive in the Zapallal community, and at other informal reception points,without government registration mechanisms