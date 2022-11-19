UNHCR Mixed Movements, Darién (October 2022)

Context

Throughout October, the mixed movements in Darien shifted substantially. Authorities registered the highest number of irregular entries ever in Panama, with over 4,000 persons crossing daily. Within a period of 15 days, after the United States announced on 12 October, a new policy for Venezuelans, these numbers decreased as low as 400 people crossing daily, one of the lowest rates in the last three months.

Nevertheless, in October alone, almost 60,000 people entered irregularly through Darien. As of 31 October, the number of entries in 2022 amounted to 211,355. Even though Venezuelans represent some 70 per cent (148, 285) of the total population on the move, the DHS announcement triggered a drastic change with the number of daily arrivals of Ecuadorians and Haitians surpassing those from Venezuela. The latest UNHCR monthly protection monitoring exercise evidenced that 47 per cent of those interviewed left their country of origin due to personal or family threats, as well as generalized violence, and around 36 per cent fled due to fear of violence and general insecurity in their country, reflecting a change in the trends.

As a result of the new US migration policies, a considerable number of Venezuelans are stranded in Panama and throughout Central America and Mexico, with no official numbers published. Efforts made by the Venezuelan Mission in Panama, private donors, and other humanitarian organizations, allowed the establishment of a temporary shelter in the city, where an average of 500 to 600 people were staying daily.

The Panamanian National Migration Service in coordination with the Venezuelan mission in Panama has assisted some 3,800 Venezuelans with voluntary return procedures and reiterated that the Government cannot support the costs of humanitarian flights. Most Venezuelans have returned to their country of origin by their own means, or through private donations.