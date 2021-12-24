Snapshot: Climate-smart disaster law in Panama

In Panama, the Panamanian Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are working with the Government of Panama to undertake climate change adaptation actions to implement the country’s international commitments under the Paris Agreement.

This snapshot looks at the current work of the Government of Panama to articulate and integrate climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction into laws and policies, with support from the Panamanian Red Cross and IFRC.

The snapshot further connects this work with the Risk-informed Early Action Partnership (REAP), a global initiative bringing together stakeholders from climate, humanitarian and development communities to make 1 billion people safer from disaster by 2025. REAP Target 1 encourages countries to review and integrate their disaster risk management and climate change adaptation laws, policies and/or plans to ensure that they reduce climate change impacts and exposure on people and the environment.