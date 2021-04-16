Panama
Panama - Severe weather (SINAPROC, Hidromet Panama, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 April 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting northern Panama since 14 April, causing floods and river overflow.
- The Panamanian Civil Protection authorities (SINAPROC) have initiated preventive evacuations in areas vulnerable to potential floods and landslides across Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro Provinces. As of 16 April, 250 people and 30 families have been evacuated. Several rivers have reached the highest water levels and are overflowing.
- Warnings for heavy rain and thunderstorms have been issued for most of Panama and moderate rain is forecast over central Panama on 16-17 April.