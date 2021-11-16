Panama: Population Movement - Operation Update Report N°1 (DREF n° MDRPA015)

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

In August 2021, a DREF Operation was initiated to meet ongoing migration needs in the Darién Gap. Through this update, the timeframe of the DREF Operation is extended by three months (until 28 February 2022) and funding is augmented to 481,430 CHF. Expanding the scope of the operation is justified in the face of a significant and sustained increase in the flow of migrants in the Darién Gap, as well as the continued high risks associated with migration routes in the region.

Ensuring continuity to existing activities and services is prioritized, as well as maintaining current levels of personnel in the field. The objective is to reach 11,000 migrating people over six months. The proposed extension aims at extending the initial services that were part of the first allocation of funds. The only new activity included is the inclusion of 2,000 jerry cans as per pressing identified needs from the field.

Based on the scenario planning described in the needs assessment section, the proposed new allocation of funds increases the requested amount per area as follows: Shelter (CHF 11,500) (increase in the distribution of blankets from 6,000 to 8,000 people), Health (CHF 11,058) (increase in the distribution of PPE kits from 6,000 to 6,500 people, inclusion of PSS sessions for staff and volunteers, and extra items for first aid kits), WASH (CHF 47,800) (expansion of water system in service points, additional access to the latrines and showers through the gravel materials, the inclusion of distribution of 2,000 jerrycans, and increase in the distribution of personal hygiene kits from 6,000 to 11,000 people), PGI (CHF 48,300) (increase in the distribution of transit kits from 6,000 to 11,000 people), and Migration (CHF 3,000) (extension of RCF services for additional 60 days).

The low level of implementation as it relates to distribution of non-food items (NFIs) is due to delays and issues in the procurement process, which remains impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Delivery of NFIs, as planned in the initial Emergency Plan of Action, was only completed in October 2021, but 66% of available items have already been distributed. All remaining distributions are expected to take place in the first three weeks of November. As for other areas of intervention – Health; Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender, and Inclusion (PGI); and Restoring Family Links (RFL) – they continue to be vital to the assistance provided to migrating populations.

The budget therefore covers the costs necessary to meet identified needs while reinforcing existing services and is augmented by CHF 171,953 to a total of CHF 481,430.