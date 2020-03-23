Panama - Population movement (DG ECHO, UNICEF, IFRC, government, ECHO partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)

Irregular border crossing through the Darien Gap, the border forest between Colombia and Panama, has been a growing phenomenon over the past months and the migrant situation in the area is now attracting the attention of humanitarian actors. According to official sources a total of 23,698 people entered into Panama through the Darien area in 2019. At least 1,547 irregular migrants (60% men) are reported to have crossed in January 2020, most of whom (1 141) from Haiti.

The migration flow in Darien has been very diverse, involving some 27 nationalities from the Caribbean, South America, Asia and Africa. The characteristic of this migrant population, however, have recently shifted, from mainly extra-continental male migrants in search of opportunities in North America, to families with children and pregnant women fleeing violence, poverty, exclusion and conflict in Latin America and the Caribbean. During the walking journey that can take from six to ten days in the jungle, many are victims of violence, abuse and robberies by the armed groups present in the jungle.

Panama's reaction to the COVID19 pandemic, banning the entrance of foreigners in the country, is affecting also the Darien area. According to ECHO partners present in the zone, more than 1,370 people (29% of which children) are being blocked in the jungle in extremely precarious conditions.