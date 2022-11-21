Panama Multi-Country Office: Monthly Operational Update (October 2022)

Regional Context

Countries under UNHCR Multi-Country Office (MCO) in Panama were affected by environmental phenomena as well as regional regulatory changes, that intensified the already complex situations of refugees, asylum-seekers and people on the move.

In Suriname, exchange rate fluctuations worsened the socio-economic crisis and unrest across the country, as the average rate for one US dollar rose to 30 Surinamese dollars. This situation further limited the capacity of the population to meet basic needs, especially for refugees and asylum seekers. At the border, the Government declared the irregular crossing known as the “back-track route”, as official, deploying police, migration, and customs officers to the area.

In Guyana, the precarious living conditions, as well as water, sanitation, and food needs affect the safety of refugees and other vulnerable groups. In mining areas, also affected by dire economic conditions, the engagement of women in survival sex continues to heighten the risk of violence and exploitation. Reports of discrimination against sex workers at hospitals and health facilities continue to be registered, in addition to alarming child protection concerns in hard-to-reach areas of Regions 1 and 8, where children are at risk of exclusion from education programmes and early pregnancy.

In Aruba, debate surrounding reports of human rights violations by government officials persist, with concerns by national and international organizations regarding isolation conditions in detention centers, lack of access to basic needs, and mistreatment of asylum seekers and refugees.

In Curaçao, unlawful detention orders continued to be issued. In Belize, some 30 communities and approximately 3,000 families were impacted by flooding and rains associated with hurricane Julia, requiring the opening of more than 11 shelters throughout the country.

In Cuba, with a weakened national electric system, maintenance works continued to reconnect the most affected territories from hurricane Ian. Adverse weather conditions affected territories in Trinidad and Tobago, with heavy rains and flooding around the capital.

In Panama, during the first two weeks of October, some 2,000 to 3,000 persons in mixed movements were crossing the Darien daily, with Venezuelans representing 70 per cent of the total. However, since the announcement by the United States, regarding new migration policies for Venezuelans, the trend drastically changed, with an average of 600 persons arriving per day in the last week of October. Ecuadorians and Haitians in transit now surpass the daily number of Venezuelans and those stranded in the country were relocated to Migratory Reception Centres and temporary shelters, where protection needs are assessed, and humanitarian assistance is provided