Panama Multi-Country Office: Monthly Operational Update (March 2022)

Regional Context

Driven by prolonged crises, conflict, and violence, forced displacement continues in the Americas. The war in Ukraine and the consequent humanitarian crisis have had ripple effects, reaching countries under the Multi-Country Office (MCO) in Panamaas well.In March 2022, Ukrainians seeking international protectionarrivedinBelize,Panamaand Suriname.On the other hand, Venezuelanscontinue to seek better opportunities, family reunification, and safety in neighbouring countries, including Aruba(despite the lengthyborder closure) and Guyana. The government of Panamaeliminated the transit visa requirement for Cubanswho make a stopover in the country, not long after having announced the new measure –similar to that introduced by Costa Rica. However, seeking easier and more affordable alternatives, Cubans have turned to Surinameas a transit countryon their way to Nicaragua(and from there, further north), while some have contacted UNHCR upon arrival and expressed their wish to apply for asylum, and others continue to embark on irregular journeys –including at sea–risking their lives attempting to reach the United States. At the same time, persons in mixed movements transiting northward through Central America by land remain at-risk, including of detention, deportation, trafficking, and Gender-based Violence(GBV). Venezuelans made upapproximately 30% of the persons in mixed movements who have crossed the Darien Gap(at the border between Colombia and Panama) between January and February 2022–compared to 2% of the total movements in 2021.Governments in Cubaand Nicaraguacontinue to be scrutinized for the lack of fundamental guarantees in judicial processes against opposition members and other human rights violations. In Nicaragua, in March 2022, the Government of Nicaragua cancelled the legal status of 25 NGOs. From 2018 to date, around 120 local and international organizations that developed social and development programmes were outlawed. Additionally, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmedthat the Government expelled the ICRC head of mission from the country. Furthermore, after trials questioned by the international community and human rights organizations, the seven presidential candidates for the November 2021 elections were found guiltyand sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. The European Union called for the release of all political prisoners and the annulment of trials and convictions. Similarly, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) expressed concern aboutthe convictions in Cubaof 128 participants in the protests of 11 July 2021, sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Moreover, Amnesty International has requested access to the Cuban authorities to supervise the trials, in the context of Cuba being the only country in the Americas that does not allow Amnesty International to visit andcarry out its human rights monitoring work.

Although overall numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths have been decreasingin the region since the beginning of the year, the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic linger and continue to pose challenges and heighten vulnerabilities of displaced persons in countries under MCO Panama. Furthermore, the irregular status, lack of documentation, and other risk factors have severely restricted access for persons of concern to livelihoods, education, and basic needs, including specialized healthcare. Struggling to make ends meet, many have engaged in informal economic activities, which often lead to abuse and exploitation, as well as detention and deportation. In Trinidad and Tobago, however, Venezuelans who registered for the amnesty granted by the Government in 2019 have been given an extension of stay –and working rights–to 31 December 2022. Similarly, more than 500 Venezuelans have regularized theirmigratory statusin Panama in the first two months of the year.

In 2022, UNHCR will continue to advocate for safe, regular, and orderly human mobility pathways to reduce the risk of loss of life, GBV, and other human rights abuses. MCO Panama requires USD 54.3M to continue to protect, assist, and secure solutions for refugees and asylum-seekersin the subregion.