Panama Multi-Country Office: Monthly Operational Update (January 2022)

Regional Context

The beginning of the year saw sharp surges in COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant. According to a PAHO update, Belize reported the highest rates of new infections in Central America in January. In this context, by the end of the month, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago were yet to reach full vaccination in at least 50% of their population. On the other hand, Cuba holds the lead in vaccination rates in the subregion (with approximately 87% of the population fully immunized), and announced the culmination of the paediatric vaccination campaign against COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Suriname, health authorities continue to carry out awareness raising outreach missions to indigenous areas, where the communities remain reluctant to be vaccinated. Refugees and asylum-seekers are included in national vaccination plans in all countries under MCO Panama.

The ongoing impact of the health crisis –including limited livelihoods opportunities and increases in consumer prices–continued to constitute a challenge for refugees and asylum-seekers to access basic needs and services, as well as protection mechanisms. In Curaçao, the pandemic has exacerbated food insecurity in a context where 30% of the population lives below the poverty line and faces hunger, while in Belize, the Statistical Institute reported that the average basic costs of goods and services –including food, fuel, housing, and utilities –increased by 3.2%in 2021 compared to 2020. UNHCR Guyana observed increased needs for access to food and livelihoods in various Venezuelan Warao communities in Region 1. In Cuba, basic item shortages have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a steep economic downturn (Cuba recorded an official inflation rate of 70% in 2021), and tightened US sanctions. In this context, people struggle to access basic consumer products, including food, medicine, and basic hygiene items.

In the Caribbean, despite the danger posed by sea travel, the closure of borders, and strong police controls, trips continue to be organized from Venezuela to enter the Dutch islands irregularly. Displaced persons also continue to attempt irregular entry by boat to Trinidad and Tobago, where the Coast Guard has detained more than a dozen Venezuelans in January. In Belize, land borders remain closed as authorities postponed their reopening for another month. Moreover, according to a brief, the Cabinet of Belize gave its approval for the Ministry of Immigration to impose visa requirements for travellers from Venezuela, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic. This follows updates on the increasing numbers of people transiting northwards through Belize. Authorities have not yet informed on the terms of the new requirement and when it will take effect. On the other hand, the transit of mixed movements through the Darien Gap has seen a decrease, with 4,702 persons crossing the border between Colombia and Panama in January, more than half of whom are Venezuelans.

Cuba and Nicaragua continue to be under international scrutiny for alleged human and civil rights violations, which coupled with the economic downturn, have become push factors for many in both countries. It is estimated that about 20% of the total population of Nicaraguan origin lives abroad, mainly in the US and Costa Rica, and it is assessed that half of them have an irregular status. According to economic experts, the departure of Nicaraguan farmers from the country will have a negative impact on the generation of raw materials, as well as on the national economy since they are engaged in agricultural work in the country. However, the exodus will translate into an increase in remittances to Nicaragua.

Thus, the number of people of concern to UNHCR continues to grow and the economic aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a dire risk factor for those in the most vulnerable situations. With sufficient funding and support, UNHCR will be able to address its strategic priorities for 2022, as identified through participatory assessments, protection and programme monitoring, and partner reporting. For this, MCO Panama requires USD 54.3M to continue to protect, assist, and secure solutions for refugees and asylum-seekers in the subregion.