Panama Multi-Country Office: Monthly Operational Update (February 2022)

Regional Context

Countries under the Multi-Country Office (MCO) in Panamacontinue to receive people forced to flee, who seek safety and protection or search for better opportunities or family reunification. In this sense, authorities in Aruba and Curaçao have intercepted several groups of displaced people from Venezuela attempting to enter irregularly. Deportations and detentions remain common practices, which have been called out by the UN Child Rights Committee in its concluding observations on the situation of children’s rights in the Netherlands, including the Dutch Caribbean. Moreover, the Government of Aruba indicated that the diplomatic situation which caused the stoppage of return flights to Venezuela has not yet been resolved. Deportation via third countries is no longer feasible either, as the Dominican Republic will not accept to serve as a transit point any longer. Voluntary returns may, however, continue to purchase tickets to Venezuela via the Dominican Republic. On the other hand, the new Dutch State Secretary of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization visited the detention facility in the Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Kòrsou (SDKK) prison where refugees and migrants are held pending deportation. A joint statement was released stating the agreement between Curaçao and the Netherlands on improving refugee reception.

More than 2,000 Venezuelans have returned from Trinidad and Tobago since the reopening of borders on 17 July 2021, due to increases in the cost of living on the islands. On the other hand, the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard opened fire on a Venezuelan vessel with 19 people on board, attempting to enter irregularly. A 1-year-old boy was fatally injured, while the mother was also shot and taken to the hospital for medical evaluation and attention. UNHCR, IOM, OHCHR, and UNICEF expressed concern for the incident and offered support for the forcibly displaced in a joint statement. The other 17 people found onboard were detained and taken to the Chaguaramas military heliport, from where several deportation exercises were carried outin February.

In Guyana, there are continued tensions reported between the Sindicatos and the Colombian Guerrillas on the Venezuelan side of the border, which has led to the increased presence of the Police and the Defense Forces on the Guyanese side of the border. Due to this, it was noted that individuals from Venezuela continue to face difficulty entering Guyana. In this context, Venezuelan authorities are investigating the death of eight Warao indigenous people (including children), whose bodies were found at the mouth of the Orinoco River, on the Venezuelan border with Guyana. It is presumed that they were trying to cross the border in a boat.

On 1 February, the Public Ministry of Nicaraguaresumed the judicial proceedings against the individuals arrested in the context of the general elections of November 2021. Several Nicaraguan opposition leaders were found guilty of "conspiracy to undermine national integrity." In a press release, The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR)expressed concern about the lack of guarantees in the trials of these political prisoners, whose hearings were held at the El Chipote facilities, privately and without access of independent media. The freedom of press also continued to be undermined, with more than 65 journalists having fled due to harassment and attacks since June 2021. A recent report by the regional initiative Voces del Sur states that in January 2022, 114 cases of freedom of press violations were registered in Nicaragua. Additionally, through Resolution 9/2022, IACHR extended precautionary measures in favour of indigenous people in the Autonomous Region of the North Caribbean Coast, after identifying that they are at risk of violence, food insecurity, and malnutrition. Many have been displaced by outsiders who force their way into the area to mine for gold, graze cattle, and cut down timber. In this context, Nicaraguans continue to flee, mainly northward instead of to Costa Rica due to difficulties on the route to the south, including a militarized border and drone border surveillance. Furthermore, as of 21 February, Costa Rica began to require a transit visa for Nicaraguans who have flight layovers for a maximum of twelve hours.

Cubans also continue to embark on irregular and dangerous journeys, looking to escape the socio-political and economic crisis. According to US Coast Guard recent figures, 800 Cubans have been intercepted at sea since 1 October 2021, compared to 838 in the entire 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, approximately 360 persons have been returned to Cuba from Mexico and the Bahamas, and Cuban immigration authorities confirmed that there is an upward trend in deportations compared to the previous year. Moreover, despite the visa waiver for Cubans to enter Nicaragua, the new transit visa required by Costa Rica has posed additional challenges for travellers, who must obtain the entry permit prior to arrival. On the other hand, Suriname has seen an increased inflow of Cuban asylum-seekers. The main reasons for displacement identified by UNHCR are family reunification, police harassment and repression related to the 2021 peaceful demonstrations on 11 July and 15 November, as well as basic items shortages (including food and medicines).

In Panama, the number of mixed movements entering though the Darien Gap remains low and unpredictable, with considerable daily variations. Most people arriving through the Darien currently are Venezuelans – some of whom are in secondary movements from Peru – although Cubans, Haitians, and people from Senegal continue to arrive as well (in addition to other nationalities to a lesser extent). As complaints of robberies and sexual assaults on the route to Canaan Membrillo started to be received, border officials from SENAFRONT are patrolling the transit routes to ensure protection and safety.

In this complex context of prolonged crises and post-pandemic challenges, UNHCR will continue to provide lifesaving assistance to vulnerable people of concern, including those who have been severely affected by COVID-19 and the consequent loss of livelihoods, income, and access to basic needs. MCO Panama requires USD 54.3M to continue to protect, assist, and secure solutionsfor refugees and asylum-seekersin the subregion.