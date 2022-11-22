Panama - Floods (SINAPROC, PAHO, IDROMET) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2022)

The Pacific coast of central Panama has been affected by flooding due to the overflow of the La Villa, Tonosí, and El Cacao rivers.
The Nacional System of Civil Protection (SINAPROC) reports that in Lost Santos province, more than 46 families have been evacuated, while in Herrera province, rescue teams have evacuated more than 25 families and approximately 50 houses have been affected. So far, no shelters have been set up in the abovementioned provinces.
Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is forecast on 21-22 November over most of Panama, including Los Santos and Herrera provinces.