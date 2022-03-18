Panama: Floods - DREF Final Report - Operation n° MDRPA014

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 23 July 2021, heavy rains were reported in several provinces of Panama, causing severe flooding, especially in the Province of Bocas del Toro (Changuinola; Almirante and Chiriquí Grande), Chiriquí and the Ngäbe-Buglé Comarca. According to data from the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC), 35 communities were affected. Approximately 5,435 houses were directly affected, 27,189 people were affected, one person died, and 858 people were relocated in collective centres.

All rivers and streams in the province of Bocas del Toro reported their maximum level, causing major flooding, landslides that caused road blockages and collapse of roads, falling trees, affected, and destroyed houses, especially in areas surrounding the Sixaola river. According to official hydrometeorological data, rainfall accumulations of approximately 300 mm were recorded in the affected areas in the province of Bocas del Toro.

Due to the severity of the floods, on 23 June SINAPROC declared a red alert for the Province of Bocas del Toro and a yellow alert for the Provinces of Chiriquí, Veraguas, Herrera, Los Santos, Colón, Coclé and the Ngäbe-Buglé region. Colón, Coclé and the Ngäbe-Buglé Comarca.