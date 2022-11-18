Panama Floods DREF Application (MDRPA017)

What happened, where and when?

On 4 November the National Civil Protection System declared a Green Alert in 9 provinces (Chiriquí, Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, Coclé, Panamá Oeste, Panamá and Darién) due to a low-pressure system and the intertropical convergence zone, located to the north of the country, which could generate landslides and the overflowing of rivers and streams. On 9 November, the Yellow Alert was raised in six provinces (Chiriquí, Darien, Herrera, Los Santos, Panama and Veraguas). Heavy rains in the provinces of Herrera, Veraguas and Los Santos caused the main rivers in these provinces to overflow. The National Civil Protection System downgraded the Yellow Alert for the provinces of Chiriqui, Darien and Panama, maintaining the Yellow Alert in the provinces of Veraguas, Herrera and Los Santos, on 11 November as these have been the most affected. As of 13 November, the the Yellow Alert has been lifted in the provinces of Herrera, Los Santos and Veraguas and a Green Alert is maintained over the entire national territory with the exception of Bocas del Toro and the Guna Yala region.

Scope and Scale

SINAPROC (National System for Civil Protection) is currently focusing on delivering humanitarian aid and has stopped the EDANs. As of 14 November, in a coordination meeting with different actors, SINAPROC reported a total of 776 families (3,875 people) affected in the Los Santos, Herrera and Veraguas provinces.

It has not yet been possible to assess the areas of Furniales, Cocuyo and Higueronoso, as the water level due to flooding has not allowed the assessment teams to pass through. There were also flooding in Soná and San Francisco, but so far, no assessments have been possible in the area. On Sunday 13 and Monday 14 new floods have been reported in Tonosí

The selected communities are part of the most remote ones, that are incommunicado and were other government support has not reached the people affected yet, as they have prioritized families in Los Santos province. Additionally, SINAPROC is currently distributing aid as they do their evaluations and is a one-time aid, so the Red Cross Society of Panama will be complementing these actions.

According to forecasts by the Empresa de Transmisión Eléctrica, S.A. (ETESA) on November 13, the next few days will bring typical seasonal rains, conditions that could be reinforced by the passage of Tropical Wave #43 over the region.reported in Tonosí.