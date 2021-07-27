Panama - Floods and landslides (SINAPROC, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 July 2021)

Heavy rainfall in Bocas del Toro Province (north-eastern Panama) has led to floods and at least 11 landslide events.

According to National Civil Protection (SINAPROC), 27,175 people have been affected across 27 sectors of the Bocas del Toro. At least 838 people are sheltering across nine temporary shelters. Preliminary assessments indicate that 5,435 houses have been damaged.