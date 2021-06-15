Panama
Panama - Floods and landslides (SINAPROC, Hidromet Panama) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 June 2021)
- Heavy rain has been hitting most parts of the country since 12 June, causing rivers overflow and floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the National Civil Protection of Panama (SINAPROC), one person is missing in Cristóbal Town (Colón Province, central Panama), 50 families have been evacuated in Las Garzas de Pacora locality (eastern Panama) and more than 600 houses have been affected across the country.
- National authorities are providing help for those affected with mattresses and cleaning kits.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast across most of Panama.