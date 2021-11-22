Skip to main content
Panama
Panama - Flash floods (SINAPROC, HIDROMET, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 November 2021)
- On 21 November, flash floods were reported in Las Cuevas de Bayano Locality (Chepo District, Panama Province), resulting in casualties.
- According to the Panama National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC), two people died, one is missing and 13 others have been injured. Search and rescue operations are continuing.
- Light to locally moderate rain is forecast over the next 24 hours for most of Panama.
