Panama - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, Panama IGC-UP, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2022)

An earthquake of 6.7M (6.5M as reported by national authorities) at a depth of 10 km occurred off the western coast of Panama, over the Pacific Ocean on 20 October at 11.57 UTC (6.57 local time). The epicentre was located approximately 60 km west of Coiba Island (Panama), and about 80 km south of David City (coastal Chiriquí Province, north-western Panama).
USGS PAGER estimates that up to 4,000 people were exposed to strong shaking and up to 145,000 to moderate shaking. A series of aftershocks have been recorded in the area of the main earthquake event.
According to media, there have been no initial reports of any damage or casualties, but the main hospital in David City was preventively evacuated. The earthquake has been felt across western Panama and in some areas of San Miguelito District Capital (central Panama).