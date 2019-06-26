26 Jun 2019

Panama - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS PAGER, RSN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Jun 2019 View Original
  • An earthquake of 6.2M at the depth of 26 km occurred in western Chiriquí Province (eastern Panama) on 26 June at 5.23 UTC. The epicentre was located close to the border with Costa Rica, approximately 20 km south-west of La Concepcion City and 35 km east of provincial capital David.
  • Up to 85,000 people were exposed to very strong shaking and up to 300,000 to strong shaking. As of 26 June at 7.00 UTC, a total of five aftershocks of at least 3.0 M were recorded in the same area. There are no reports of casualties and damage.

