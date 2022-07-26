Panama: Civil Unrest - DREF Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation° MDRPA016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Panama has been experiencing intense nationwide protests by producers, educators, indigenous peoples, university students, transport workers and various unions. Through their protests, people are demanding the government an immediate solution to the high cost of the essential family basket, the cost and accessibility of medicines and social security, the cost of fuel (that has increased 40% in the last six months), and complaints about issues related to the country's public finances.

After several attempts to reach an agreement between the government and unions on 18 July 2022, social organisations broke a deal signed with the government the day before to unblock the country's main roads in exchange for a reduction in fuel prices and announced that they would continue to demonstrate. Between the 20 and 21 of July 2022, there were heavy clashes between the crowd control units of the National Police and protesting groups in the Panama, Veraguas, and Chiriquí provinces and about 48 people were detained.

The protest movement began on 27 June 2022, when producers from Tierras Altas stopped transporting agricultural cargo (vegetables, fruits, and meat products) to the country, completely closing the Inter-American Highway in the province of Chiriquí, which remained closed for 15 hours.

Although the protests began peacefully, the highway used for international transportation was cleared by force, which caused tension and an extension of the protests.

Attempts were made by the government and the protesting groups, but no agreement was reached, so it was announced that the protest actions would continue.

Since 11 July 2022, various sectors and unions have been staging grassroots blockades of main roads nationwide. The National Coordinator of Indigenous Peoples of Panama (COONAPIP) announced its support for the protest actions and set up blockades which, more than a week after the protests began, are still in place at various points along the Pan-American Highway, keeping hundreds of people stuck for many hours without access to hydration or food.

Road blockades are concentrated in:

Province of Chiriquí: San Felix, Salado area, Cerro Iglesia, Horconcitos crossing, San Juan, Tolé crossing, Viguí crossing, Jacú, Río Piedra.

Province of Veraguas: vehicular bridge, Las Palmas de Ojo de Agua, entrance to Atalaya.

Province of Panama: metropolitan area and Panama East on the Pacora River.

Province of Darién: Tortí.

Protests have taken place nationwide, with more than 30 concentration points, including temporary closures of the accesses to the Northern and Southern highways and the Panama-La Chorrera and Panama-Colón highways. Fuel is in short supply, and the country's food production is being lost at harvesting points (US$500 million in estimated losses by the media in the production chain)7 or in cargo trucks stranded at blockades. Print media have reported that an estimated 7,500 families (approx. 37,500 people) are potentially affected in Darién by the suspension of electricity generation plants. There is a rationalisation of products per customer at the time of purchase due to shortages.

Migrants arriving at the Migratory Reception Stations (ERM) in Darién have also been detained, as their movement by road has been very complicated, generating tension among this population as their passage through the country has been much more delayed.

Among these particularly vulnerable groups, groups of approximately 1,500 migrants are mobilised in buses by the government from the Darién ERM to the Gualaca ERM (Chiriquí). They may take about 32 hours to arrive due to the roadblocks when, in normal traffic conditions, this journey could take approximately 10 hours.

Per Panamanian Red Cross (PRC) early assessments, the increasing flow of people through the Darién jungle, combined with the restrictions on mobility in the country due to protests and demonstrations, gives the following estimate of the migrant population exposed or impacted as of 19 July 2022:

Temporary shelter (land next to ERM San Vicente): approximately 534 migrants.

ERM Lajas Blancas: 507 migrant persons.

Community of Canaán Membrillo: 2,846 migrants approximately.

ERM Los Planes de Gualaca: 80 migrants, approximately.

According to social media reports, multiple people were injured and affected by the police action to remove protesters, including children and older adults who were not participating in the protests and protesters and National Police units. Some acts of vandalism occurred, including the destruction of a police vehicle.

As a result, the PRC, while already providing first aid, hygiene kits, and water to people stranded at the roadblocks, and upon government request to support the transportation of migrants with hygiene kits and safe water, and monitoring the situation, decided to scale up its response on 18 July 2022 and deployed a response operation, mobilizing staff and resources to assist those affected