Natural Hazards Monitoring - 8 August 2022

Panama

On 7 August, the government of Panama reported severe rains that occurred on 6 August in Chiquirí, Panama and affected several houses after the overflowing of the David River, also known as Risacua, in the district of David and in the sector of Alanje in the province of Chiriqui. Media reported the National Civil Protection System (SINAPROC per its acronym in Spanish) evaluated the damages caused to 38 homes in Chiriqui, affected by flooding in the districts of Alanje and David; humanitarian aid will be provided following coordination and more than 100 people were affected. The reports are available at: Government of Panama and Panama America.