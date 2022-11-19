Natural Hazards Monitoring - 19 November 2022

Official

Severe weather

Panama

On 18 November 2022, the Nacional System of Civil Protection (SINAPROC per its acronym in Spanish) of Panama reported that heavy rains caused the overflow of the La Villa, Tonosí, and Cacao rivers in the provinces of Herrera and Los Santos. In Herrera province, over 25 families in the sectors of Mama Chagua, Espadafora, Ricardo Pérez, Jalisco, La Peñita, Las Cabras, and La Villa were evacuated and damages to approximately 50 houses were reported. In Los Santos Province, more than 46 families were evacuated from of El Cacao, Tonosí Centro, El Manantial, Pueblo Nuevo, La Nestlé, La Rabelo, El Bado, Bongo, and Villa Bonita sectors. In addition, media is reporting rainfall is affecting the residents of the Azuero Peninsula where overflows are affecting 300 families in the Los Santos and Veraguas provinces. The reports are available at: SINAPROC Panamá and La Estrella.