Multi-country office in Panama: Belize, Cuba, Panama, Nicaragua, and southern Caribbean - Case for Support

Operational Context: Where does UNHCR workin the Subregion?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on already vulnerable populations, including refugees and asylum-seekers. During the health crisis, increased forced displacement and irregular cross-border movements, a rise in xenophobia and stigmatization, alongside disruption of basic services, have paired with access constraints both to protection and solutions. Moreover, the constant arrival of refugees, asylum-seekers, and other displaced people to countries under the Multi-Country Office (MCO) in Panama continues to place great strains on host and transit communities and puts them at risk of increasing already existing vulnerabilities and deficiencies. Forced displacement trends in the countries covered by the MCO Panama are mostly derived from the following countries: Venezuela, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala, as well as people from countries within or outside the region traveling among mixed movements.

Venezuela Situation (VenSit).The situation in Venezuela has become one of the major humanitarian crises in this century, and it continues to create large movements of refugees and migrants. Venezuelans displaced abroad is the largest group of persons of concern for the operations under MCO Panama, making up 70% of the total population of concern in Aruba, Curaçao, Guyana, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago. In Panama, Venezuelans make up the second highest number of asylum-seekers currently pending recognition from the government, preceded only by Nicaraguans. Moreover, in 2022, Venezuelans are expected to continue traveling irregularly to the Caribbean or through the Darien Gap in search of safety and a new beginning.

Nicaragua Situation.In 2022, refugee and asylum-seeker are expected to continue fleeing Nicaragua, reaching levels similar to those in 2018, considering the ongoing social and political crisis that has been heightened by the negative economic impact of the pandemic. The results of the presidential elections in November 2021, and the constant context of harassment, political persecution, and crackdown on government opposition is also expected to continue. As a result, Panama is the asylum country with the second highest number of Nicaraguan asylum-seekers in Central America, after Costa Rica.

North of Central America (NCA).Threats from criminal gangs, widespread violence, persecution, climate change and disasters, as well as extreme poverty exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to drive displacement from countries in northern Central America in 2022, notably Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Although the majority seek to move northward, many look for protection in Belize and Panama, where they can rebuild their lives in safety.

Mixed Movements.In 2021, refugees and asylum-seekers continued to embark on dangerous journeys – including by sea – and faced extreme risks during irregular border crossings in search of safety. Mixed movements are expected to increase in 2022 due to worsening socioeconomic and political environments in countries of origin and border reopening across the region. In the case of Panama, 2021 closed with a total of 133,726 people having entered though the Darien Gap, only 51 of whom filed an asylum claim in the country; the others continued their transit northward. Although entries through the Darien are not new, these mixed movements have increased exponentially in magnitude, level of risk, and precariousness in 2021, registering the largest number on record yet. With ongoing instability across the region, the trend is expected to continue in 2022, with the flows made up mostly of Cubans and Haitians, as well as Venezuelans. In Panama, UNHCR will continue to co-le ad the Human Mobility Working Group together with IOM to promote complementary protection responses and humanitarian interventions, while strengthening government capacity to manage these movements. While it is anticipated that traditional transit countries (like Panama) will continue to receive population flows moving northward, new countries – such as Guyana and Suriname – are foreseen to emerge as transit territories with new mixed movements routes contouring, given the ongoing national crises in the subregion, such as Cuba and Venezuela.