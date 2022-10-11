Mixed Movements Official Data: Darien Province, Panama-Colombia Border (October 2022)

The UN Agency for Refugees (UNHCR) collects monthly information on the characteristics, vulnerabilities and protection needs of refugees and migrants who enter Panama through the province of Darien at the southern border with Colombia. The information is compiled through individual interviews conducted at the migratory reception stations (ERM) of San Vicente and Lajas Blancas. The preliminary results presented here are indicative only and should not be interpreted as representative of the total population of refugees and migrants who cross the border through the Darien jungle.