Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (31 January - 6 February 2022) As of 7 February 2022

KEY FIGURES

50%+ OF MIGRANTS TRAVELLING THROUGH THE DARIEN GAP IN JANUARY WERE FROM VENEZUELA

Source: Government of Panama

PANAMA: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

Panamanian authorities report that Venezuelan migrants surpassed Haitians in January as the main group transiting through the perilous Darien Gap that straddles the Panama-Colombia border. In 2021, Haitians accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the approximately 130,000 migrants who crossed into Panama through the Darien. In January, however, more than half of some 4,700 migrants who trekked through jungle and swampland were Venezuelan nationals. Unlike previous waves of Venezuelan migrants arriving in Panama – where there are approximately 121,600 Venezuelan migrants and refugees – current flows are composed of migrants looking to transit through the country en route to the United States.

KEY FIGURES

78% INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF MIGRANTS DETAINED IN JANUARY 2022 COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH IN 2021

Source: Government of Mexico

MEXICO: MIGRANTS & REFUGEES

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute says 16,740 migrants were detained in January, compared to 9,406 people detained in January 2021, a staggering 78 per cent increase. While the majority of migrants were from neighboring Central American countries, nearly 6,300 migrants – more than 38 per cent of those apprehended by immigration officials – were from outside the Americas region, including migrants from Asia, Africa, Europe and beyond, reflecting the scope, scale and complexity of mixed migration flows in the region today. Mexican authorities report that children and adolescents under age 18 made up 14.5 per cent of the migrants detained in January, with 780 of them arriving unaccompanied by family members, raising serious protection and safety concerns amid a surge in mixed migration flows through Central America.

REGIONAL: COVID-19

Despite almost two thirds of Latin America and the Caribbean’s approximately 663 million inhabitants being vaccinated, coverage remains unequal and worrisome gaps in the vaccination of at-risk populations threaten to further strain already stretched health systems. Fourteen countries and territories have vaccinated at least 70 per cent of their populations, while 14 others have failed to reach the 40 per cent threshold for coverage. Five of these countries and territories have yet to reach 30 per cent, with the bottom two – Jamaica (21 per cent) and Haiti (1 per cent) – lagging way behind the rest of the region. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) asserts that the collection and reporting of data disaggregated by sex, age and risk is needed to be able to fully understand the extent of vaccination disparities across population groups in order to facilitate the design of effective vaccination campaigns. In 2022, PAHO is on track to procure around 200 million vaccines for the region, urging governments to be prepared to roll out efficient and welltargeted immunization campaigns.