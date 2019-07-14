Increased migration flows in Panama - Flash update (12 July 2019)

Situation Overview

• Migrant flows through the Darien (Panama/Colombia) border have seen a substantial increase. In the first half of 2019, 13,637 migrants irregularly entered the country from Colombia. In comparison, in 2018 9,222 migrants had entered through the same border. A considerable increase has occurred during the past three months, from a total of 2,920migrants crossing in March, 2,514 in April, 2,838 in May, to an alarming total of 3,065 migrants arriving in June (including 459 children and adolescents and 50 pregnant women).

• Migrants entering the country arrive at the Temporary Humanitarian Assistance Shelter (ETAH) of Peñita, near the border with Colombia, where housing conditions are precarious. As of 10 July, 1,186 people from 20 nationalities were sheltered at the ETAH, including 170 children.

• The overall health situation at Peñita is worrying as several migrant children under the age of 5 in the ETAH are suffering from diarrhoea, vomiting, fever, cough and headaches, mainly due to unsafe food intake, lack of sufficient safe water and medicines.

• Of particular concern is the increasing number of pregnant women arriving at the border after crossing the Darien jungle for days, especially due to the lack of health services at the ETAH. The National Frontiers Service (SENAFRONT) has deployed a paramedic who treats migrants arriving at the Peñita site, however, given the increasing demand, human resources and medicines are insufficient to ensure proper attention or treatment for all migrants.

• Peñita has no adequate distribution of safe water, nor proper waste and sanitation management or hygiene services. Open defecation has become a common practice. Due to the lack of showers and insufficient safe water, migrants have been using the river as a source of water for bathing. This increases the risk of drowning and acquiring infections due to water contamination.

• From January to June 2019, 32 unaccompanied children entered Panama through the Colombia border. Most unaccompanied children do not have documentation with them and are often institutionalized.

• National authorities are increasing their response capacities. A new temporary camp is being established by SENAFRONT at the nearby community of Lajas Blancas.

• UNICEF continues monitoring the situation and the needs of migrants.

Dedicated staff has been deployed to the camps at Darien and response actions have been scaled up including supporting the water and sanitation infrastructure at the new shelter and continued technical support and advocacy with authorities to ensure the fulfilment of migrant children rights.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

12 July 2019

2,139

No. of migrant children entering to Panama through the Colombian border (Jan.-June 2019), compared to 522 children entering throughout 2018.

459

No. of migrant children entering to Panama through the Colombian border (June 2019).

50

No. of pregnant women entering to Panama through the Colombian border (June 2019).

1,186

No. of migrants sheltered at the Peñita’s ETAH (as of 10 July), mainly from Haiti (518), Cameroon (155), India (130), Cuba (84) and Sri Lanka (69).

170

No. of migrant children sheltered at the Peñita’s ETAH (as of 10 July).

859

No. of migrants at the Gualaca’s shelter near the Costa Rica border (as of 12 July).

123

No. of migrant children at the Gualaca’s shelter near the Costa Rica border (as of 12 July).

Source: National Migration Service and National Frontiers Service.

Humanitarian Needs

Considering the current trends of migration flows, and in view of the precarious conditions of the shelters and the limited response capacities, urgent priorities have been identified by UNICEF in order to ensure that migrants, particularly children, pregnant and lactating women, have access to basic services:

• Installation of gender-separated showers and sanitation infrastructure at the new shelter in Lajas Blancas.

• Provision of adequate water filters for the existing water purification system in Peñita.

• Continued advocacy with responsible authorities and other relevant humanitarian actors for increased monitoring of the health situation of children and prenatal care for pregnant women at border sites (including Peñita and Bajo Chiquito); proper and prompt vaccination of migrants, particularly children and women; and improved sanitation conditions, including adequate trash removal at the shelters.

• Capacity strengthening of institutions in identifying protection cases and establishing effective referral and assistance mechanisms, especially for unaccompanied and separated children, people in need of international protection, victims of Gender-Based Violence and violence against children.

• Coordination of the implementation of psychosocial interventions for children as well as the establishment of Child Friendly Spaces in Lajas Blancas and Gualaca - near the Costa Rica border, where migrants wait until they are allowed to cross into Costa Rica.

• Technical assistance to SENAFRONT for the creation of safe areas for families with children in the new camp at Lajas Blancas.

• Capacity building on psychological first aid for authorities.

• Increased field presence of humanitarian partners to strengthen service delivery, field coordination and technical support.

• Continued monitoring and support for the construction of the new migrant camp in Lajas Blancas.

• Availability of information for migrants about rights and access to services, translated into different languages (English and French at the very least).

• Continued advocacy with responsible authorities for a humanitarian response to the migrant flow, with a protection and gender approach.