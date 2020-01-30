30 Jan 2020

GIEWS Country Brief: Panama 30-January-2020

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 30 Jan 2020
Download PDF (114.81 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Rice production in 2019 expected at above‑average level

Cereal imports anticipated to remain high in 2019/20 marketing year

Prices of rice stable, while those of beans declining due to good market supplies

Rice production in 2019 expected at above‑average level

Harvesting of the 2019 minor paddy crop is nearing completion under favourable conditions. The 2019 aggregate rice production, including the major crop harvested in the August‑October period, is expected at 315 000 tonnes, 5 percent higher than the last five‑year average, due to an increase in area planted and beneficial rainfall during both seasons. The enlarged plantings mainly reflect continued Government support, particularly official purchases of rice at guaranteed floor prices.

Harvesting of the 2019 minor season maize crop is ongoing. Aggregate production in 2019 is anticipated at a below‑average level of 105 000 tonnes, following the decline in area sown as farmers shifted to more remunerable crops, such as horticulture or rice.

Cereal imports anticipated to remain high in 2019/20 marketing year

Cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (September/August) are anticipated at about 740 000 tonnes, 6 percent above the previous five‑year average due to sustained demand for yellow maize by the local feed industry and for wheat for human consumption.

Prices of rice stable, while those of beans declining due to good market supplies

Prices of rice were stable during the last quarter of 2019 and were similar to a year earlier, reflecting adequate domestic supplies. Prices of beans have been declining since October 2019, as the main season harvest increased market supplies. In December 2019, prices were lower, year on year, due to good outputs obtained in 2019.

