GIEWS Country Brief: Panama 04-May-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Planting of 2021 minor season paddy crop ongoing under favourable weather conditions

Cereal production in 2020 estimated above‑average level

Cereal import requirements anticipated at high levels in 2020/21 marketing year

Prices of beans stable in March and higher than year earlier

Planting of 2021 minor season paddy crop ongoing under favourable weather conditions

Planting of the 2021 minor season paddy crop is ongoing following a timely onset of seasonal rains in April. Plantings are forecast at an above‑average level, following the increasing trend since 2015. According to the analysis by the Ministry of Agriculture, prices of rice paid to farmers have been generally increasing since 2015, suggesting improved financial gains for farmers. The weather forecasts indicate a high likelihood of average precipitation in the May‑July period, providing conducive conditions for crop development and flowering.

Cereal production in 2020 estimated above‑average level

The 2020 cereal output is estimated at 485 000 tonnes, about 10 percent higher than the previous five‑year average level. This mainly reflects the large paddy harvests due to the above‑average plantings.

Cereal import requirements anticipated at high levels in 2020/21 marketing year

Cereal import requirements in the 2020/21 marketing year (September/August) are anticipated at high levels of 820 000 tonnes due to the sustained demand of maize by the domestic feed industry. Maize imports account for about 70 percent of the total import requirements. Between July and December 2020, the Government suspended tariffs on imports of yellow maize with the aim to lower the production costs of poultry and porcine industries.

Prices of beans stable in March and higher than year earlier

Prices of rice are generally stable as the Government regulates them. Rice is one of the 14 basic food items whose maximum prices are fixed since mid‑2014 under the Executive Decree No. 165. Regarding beans, prices have been stable for the fourth consecutive month in March 2021, reflecting adequate market availabilities. However, prices were nearly 10 percent higher year on year, after the upsurge in domestic demand amidst the breakout of the COVID‑19 pandemic in 2020. Prices of maize declined in the first quarter of 2021 due to large import flows between September 2020 and February 2021.