Emergency Tracking: COVID19 Pandemic Migrant Receiving Stations (MRS) Situation Report #11, 29 May - 04 June 2020, Panama

Methodology

The information contained in this report is collected by IOM Panama staff in Darién and Chiriquí, through field monitoring, multi-sectoral assessments through key informants, as well as regular information exchange at the technical level, and at the central level of the United Nations Inter-Agency Group on Human Mobility. This group is co-led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), where agencies, funds and programmes of the United Nations system in Panama are currently actively participating, such as: United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UN AIDS), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF). The Inter-Agency Group on Human Mobility coordinates actions at the national level to complement the efforts of the Government of Panama to address the challenges of managing human mobility from a dignified, humane, safe, orderly and regular manner.

CONTEXT OF THE SITUATION

The Darién region has been characterized as one of the most important points of transit for extra-regional migrants for the past eleven years. However, the Darién region is characterized as one of the most challenging for Panama's socio-economic development; a situation that increases the complexity of dealing with massive and irregular migration flows.

Since 2009, significant extra-regional migration flows have been identified, that is, migrants from other continents, such as Africa, Asia and the Caribbean region, specifically Haitians and Cubans.

In 2016, the first migration crisis by extra-regionals occurred in the province of Darién, influenced by the closing of borders in Costa Rica and Nicaragua. Faced with this situation, the governments of Panama and Costa Rica established an agreement known as 'Operation Controlled Flow', that would guarantee the orderly, regular and safe transit of these migrants through the territory.

The World Health Organization declared a state of pandemic for the COVID-19 virus on 11 March 2020, which is why global sanitary measures were established in order to mitigate the contagion. Central America responded by shutting its borders or by modifying its border management policies, as well as launching massive hygiene campaigns. The application of these measures implied changes in the mobility of migrants transiting through Panama. In addition, organizations such as SICA have drawn up regional work plans for the contingency of the pandemic.

Since 12 March 2020, Panama has been under a state of emergency, with closed borders, as a result of the measures imposed to contain the virus. Due to the closing of the Costa Rican borders on 16 March, Operation Controlled Flow has been severely affected. Currently, there are 2,536 migrants stranded in the national territory, distributed as follows:

in migrant stations across the province of Darién there are: 1,663 in MRS La Peñita, 118 in Bajo Chiquito, and 211 in MRS Lajas Blancas. There are also 3 migrants at MRS Ponuloso, but this specific migration station is not covered in this report.

Furthermore, there are 541 migrants in the province of Chiriquí at MRS Los Planes. Borders continue to be closed until 22 June.

Due to the increase in cases at the provincial level, the authorities of Darién represented by the Governor of the Municipality of Pinogana in coordination with the Regional Director of the Ministry of Health (MINSA by its Spanish acronym), the Provincial Director of SINAPROC and the National Border Service (SENAFRONT by its Spanish acronym), under resolution number 003 of 9 June, 2020, decided to implement a sanitary fence at Agua Fría in order to control the entry and exit of people into the province of Darién. At the same time, another sanitary fence was established in the community of Yaviza to guarantee the safety of the population of the Emberá-Wounam region.

As of 11 June, Panama has 18,586 confirmed cases and a total of 418 deaths. In terms of border provinces, Darién reports a total of 429 cases, and Chiriquí a total of 573 positive cases.

Following the 3 June protest, on Friday, 5 June, the director of the National Migration Service (NMS), the Minister of Security and the director of SENAFRONT visited the first phase of construction of the San Vicente MRS (known as Nicanor) to follow up on the work and installation of the infrastructure for the new migration station.

Since the beginning of community transmission of COVID-19 in Darién, the number of cases in MRS La Peñita has decreased; patients with moderate virus disease have been managed under a stay-at-hotel/hospital protocol in Panama City. At the time of writing this report, 7 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported (4 currently in Panama City for being moderate cases), 6 accumulated cases and 1 new case; 192 recovered cases, and 12 remain at MRS Lajas Blancas because of possible contacts.

At MRS Los Planes de Gualaca in Chiriquí, the health situation remains like the previous weeks. Adults and children with leishmaniasis continue under medical treatment, and this week a pregnant woman was transferred to the José Domingo de Obaldía Maternal and Child Hospital. Recreational activities with children and adults were resumed, such as soccer and volleyball games, donation of recreational equipment such as games and board games were distributed, and a film was shown as an integration activity. So far, zero cases of COVID-19 have been reported at MRS Los Planes.