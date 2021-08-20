Colombia - Panama - Costa Rica - Honduras: Population Movement - Information Bulletin No. 4

Date of disaster: Ongoing since October 2018.

The humanitarian crisis has experienced different peaks of migrant mobilization during the last week

Number of people affected:

In Colombia: Around 10,000 1migrants are in the municipality of Necoclí waiting for transit to Sapzurro (Chocó), to continue their passage to the north of the continent through the Darién Gap.

In Panama: In the first 7 months of 2021, 45,150 migrants transited, of which 12,073 (26%) represented minors.

Number of people to be assisted:

Colombia: The initial response is expected to assist 8.000 people within the first three months of the response in the municipality of Necoclí.

Panama: In the last 10 days, 13,000 people have entered the country and reach Bajo Chiquito Community and Lajas Blancas Migrant Reception.

National Societies currently involved in the operation (if available and relevant):

Colombian Red Cross Society (CRCS) and Panama Red Cross Society (PRCS)

This bulletin is being issued for information and only reflects the current situation and details available as of August 2021. This document covers the situation and needs of population movement at the border between Colombia and Panama. It does not include information related to the migrant caravans traveling from Central America to North America.