Central America, The Caribbean, USA - Tropical Cyclone ETA update (DG ECHO, GDACS, NOAA, UN OCHA, IFRC, CONRED, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2020)

Tropical Storm ETA made landfall over north-western Florida on the morning of 12 November.

One fatality has been reported in Florida, as flash floods occurred across Florida and South Carolina. Meanwhile, the number of fatalities caused by heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides following the passage of ETA has increased.

In Panama, 17 people died and 62 others are missing. In Guatemala, landslides continue to occur, due to continuous rainfall, and 142 people have died or are missing, as reported by national authorities on 11 November. According to UN OCHA, 72,300 people are currently sheltered in evacuation centres in Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.

To respond to human needs caused by the passage of ETA, EUR 1,550,000 of EU fundings have been allocated in Honduras (EUR 900,000), Nicaragua (EUR 350,000), and Guatemala (EUR 300,000). Through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EU CPM) assistance from Spain has been delivered to Panama.