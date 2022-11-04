ACAPS Thematic Report - Colombia - Panama Border Migration Crisis, 03 November 2022

CRISIS OVERVIEW

Between January–September 2022, more than 150,000 people crossed into Panama from Colombia through the Darién Gap. Of this number, 71% were Venezuelans. Around 14,500 were children (UNHCR 11/10/2022; R4V 07/12/2021).

The Darién Gap is the swampy jungle area connecting the Colombian Urabá region with the Panamanian province of Darién (Minsalud 16/07/2021). The 100km jungle pathway involves crossing through more than 575,000 hectares of vegetation. Exposure to animal attacks and diseases, extreme environmental conditions, a lack of food, and contaminated water poses risks for people crossing the area (The Guardian 13/10/2022; VOA 19/08/2022). The presence of armed groups poses further risks of exploitation, robbery, violence, and human trafficking (R4V 07/12/2021).

Although migrants have historically used the Darién route to reach Central America, the flow of migrants through this route considerably increased between 2021–2022. The 133,000 migrants that crossed in 2021 is greater than the number of all crossings between 2010–2020 (UNHCR 28/02/2022).

The increase in Venezuelan migration through the Darién jungle is related to the imposition of visa requirements in early 2022 in Belize, Costa Rica, and Mexico. Since 2017, Guatemala,

Honduras, and Panama have also established visa requirements for Venezuelans. These requirements mean that Venezuelans aiming to reach the US through Central American airports can no longer do so, forcing them to take risky informal routes, such as the Darién Gap (HRW 05/07/2022 and 27/09/2022).

1,600–2,000 migrants are arriving daily in municipalities on the Colombian side of the border to cross into Panama (CARE 24/10/2022; La Razón 15/10/2022; UN 11/06/2021). That said, the Panamanian Government allows only 650 migrants to cross into Panama per day (France 24 12/08/2021). This policy has left a large number of migrants stranded on the Colombian side of the border, generating needs for healthcare, food, and shelter (UNICEF 04/10/2022 and 31/08/2022). Colombian municipalities with a population of 70,000 have hosted up to 20,000 stranded migrants, implying limited resources for both migrant and host populations (Noticias RCN 27/09/2021; RNC 14/10/2022; World Vision 13/10/2022).