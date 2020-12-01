916,650 beneficiaries from QRCS response to Coronavirus outbreak in Panama [EN/AR]

December 1st, 2020 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic control project in the Republic of Panama, at a total cost of $20,000.

The project is aimed at supporting public authorities and the fellow National Society in the fight against COVID-19; reaching out to vulnerable communities that have high sources of Covid-19 contamination; and delivering food, medical, and protective aid to inaccessible areas.

Under the project, food parcels, personal protection equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies, and medicines were distributed under the supervision of Larissa Rodríguez, General Director of the Panamanian Red Cross. About 916,650 people were reached out directly (51% men and 49% women) in three provinces: Colón, Panamá Oeste, and Veraguas (covering more than 80% of the country's total population highly affected by the pandemic). Several partners were involved in the implementation of the project, including International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and the Spanish Red Cross.

In addition, volunteers of the Panamanian Red Cross launched community awareness campaigns to send messages to the public about the risks and prevention of the virus. An all-terrain vehicle was purchased to help with the humanitarian work of the Panamanian Red Cross’ Emergency Operations Center.

The project is part of QRCS’s initiative to back the fellow National Societies in 22 countries across six continents, aimed at protecting 320,000 persons against the virus, with a total budget of QR 2,236,827.

These countries are: Palestine, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Tajikistan, Mongolia, Laos, Vanuatu, Ethiopia, Chad, Senegal, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Mali, Sierra Leone, Albania, Kosovo, Montenegro, Venezuela, El Salvador, Peru, and Panama.

The list of activities conducted by QRCS in support of those countries includes provision of equipment and supplies for health facilities, provision of medicines and medical supplies, protection for medical professionals and volunteers, provision of food and shelter for families worst affected by loss of income, and provision of protective supplies (masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc.).

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality