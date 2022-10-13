4Mi Infographic: Safety risks in the Darien Gap and assistance needed among refugees and migrants (4 July - 4 September 2022)

This infographic presents data on the dangers and abuses that refugees and migrants interviewed by 4Mi witnessed and experienced in the Darien Gap, and the assistance needed by respondents. It aims to contribute towards a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants in the region.

Background

The Darien Gap is a dangerous region between the borders of Colombia and Panama, controlled by criminal groups. People transiting through this area face risks of death, violence, kidnapping, and extortion, among others.

Mixed movements through the Darien are increasing: 29,527 people entered Panama through the Darien Gap from May to June 2022 and 53,637 from July to August 2022 (+81%). Between January and August 2022, 102,067 persons entered Panama from the Darien Gap. 67% were Venezuelans.

In the Darien region, the Government of Panama is currently receiving refugees and migrants in the Migration Reception Stations (ERM) of San Vicente and proceeded to temporarily reopen the ERM of Lajas Blancas in July.

In July, protests in Panama blocked major roads and therefore refugees’ and migrants’ transit in Darien region. Local actors reported the presence of more than 3,300 people in Canáan Membrillo host community (with a capacity of 100 people).