U.S. airlifts relief supplies to help the people of Palau affected by Typhoon Surigae

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Office of Press Relations

press@usaid.gov

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is airlifting plastic sheeting for shelter needs, kitchen sets, and other relief supplies --- to save lives and meet the urgent needs of the Palau people in response to Typhoon Surigae. Arriving in Palau from USAID's warehouse in Miami, this airlift will support emergency response efforts for more than 3,000 people, with more on the way.

This shipment of relief supplies totals approximately $56,000, and comes at a critical moment as some communities remain without access to electricity, safe drinking water, and sanitation services. Relief supplies will be provided to partner International Organization for Migration for immediate distribution.

Along with this flight, USAID is announcing $100,000 in additional assistance to support storm-affected families' rapid recovery. This new funding builds on USAID's initial support of $100,000 in life-saving aid provided in the initial days after the storm. Today's assistance will be provided to the Palau Red Cross Society (PRCS), through USAID partner the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), to support on-the-ground relief efforts. Through USAID, total U.S. humanitarian assistance provided to the people of Palau, in response to Typhoon Surigae, is more than $256,000.

This surge of humanitarian assistance supports USAID's broader response efforts to ensure emergency life-saving aid reaches the people who need it most. Last week, the UN World Food Program, supported in part by USAID, deployed a flight of Government of Australia and IFRC emergency relief supplies to further support affected communities in Palau.

