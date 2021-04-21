United States Providing Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Damaging Typhoon Surigae in Palau

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $100,000 in immediate assistance to support people affected by Typhoon Surigae in Palau. Typhoon Surigae is the first typhoon of the season in the western Pacific ocean, and has severely impacted people in Palau’s outer islands and the main island. The slow moving typhoon brought significant rain and heavy winds, causing inundating floods and resulting in damage to homes and properties.

The damage from the intense storm is widespread, particularly among residents of Palau’s outer islands. A number of areas are still experiencing power outages, as well as low, to no telecommunications coverage, and water supply and quality issues. This new funding will provide emergency shelter, relief supplies, water, sanitation, and hygiene support for the most vulnerable people affected.

USAID has a long-standing partnership with the Government of Palau to strengthen its disaster management and emergency response capabilities. USAID also supports a number of partner organizations which train communities in vulnerable areas to better prepare for recovery from natural disasters. Additionally, USAID programs have enhanced emergency shelter management and established early warning systems to help flood-prone communities.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance in Palau, visit here.