Second Complete rehabilitation of Community Health strengthens health systems in Palau to support healthy communities with access to high quality healthcare services

A fully rehabilitated Southern Community Health Center (SCHC), was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Human Services (MHHS) and the people of Palau, through a hand over event held at the SCHC on the 9th of December 2021. The second rehabilitation has led to safe, welcoming facilities for patients, as well as an attractive working environment for medical staff, leading to more efficient and sustainable healthcare systems required for healthier populations.

Details of the handover event:

A handover event of the completed SCHC was held at the site of the SCHC, located in Peleliu, on the 9th of December 2021. The event confirmed the official transfer of ownership of the improved health centers to Palau's Ministry of Health and Human Services. The event was attended by Temmy L. Shmull, the Governor of Peleliu; Eufrasia W. Remeliik, Palau Legislature Speaker; Robert Scaria, Honorary Consul of India to the Republic of Palau; Sherilynn Madraisau, Director, Bureau of Public Health; Ngirachisau Mekoll, Director of MHHS; Kimberly Idip and Rufina Takashi, Nursing MHHS; Brian Melairei, Director Bureau of Public Works; Scott Yano, Chairman of CHC Board; Additional members of the CHC Board; Jean Paul Vion, UNOPS: media representatives from the Office of the President and others. The event included speeches by honorable guests, prayers, a ribbon cutting ceremony and lunch.

This is the second handover event of the India-UN development Partnership Fund and UNOPS project, following the first handover event of the rehabilitated Northern Community Health Center (NCHC), Ngarchelong state on the 15th of November 2021. The event marked the official handing over of the refurbished centers to the MHHS and the people of Palau. The event was attended by His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau; Uong er Etei Mathias Erbai; Robert J. Scaria, Honorary Consul of India to the Republic of Palau; Honourable Richard Nigiratrang, Governor, Ngarchelong State; Scott Yano, Chairperson, PCHC Governing Board; Victoria Maui, Member, PCHC Board; Jean Paul Vion, UNOPS; Pastor Paulus Swei and others.

Project scope:\ The completed rehabilitations are thanks to a USD$ 1.65 million grant from the India-UN development Partnership Fund, the cooperation of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, and UNOPS support. Under this collaboration, the project fully rehabilitated two Community Health Centers, namely the Northern and Southern Community Health Centers, as well as the partial rehabilitation of the Western Community Health Center.

The full rehabilitation of the Southern and Northern Centers included replacing the septic system, cabinetry and related plumbing, electrical works, A/C installation and roofing. Additionally, the centers have been made ready for renewable energy upgrades (photovoltaic systems) and emergency backup power. This is in line with the ambitious agenda of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, to provide happy and purposeful lives for its populations by enhancing primary care through a staged CHC upgrade approach. Having completed this first rehabilitation stage, UNOPS will be ready to support and advise the Ministry of Health and Human Services in achieving their goals.

Sustainable solutions for the long term:

The rehabilitation of the health centers prioritised resilience and sustainability, as well as the mainstreaming of efficiency in energy performance. This approach is in line with UNOPS belief that smart infrastructure solutions, built to last, can protect the people of Palau from the world's most difficult challenges, including natural hazards and climate change vulnerabilities.

Climate proofing the rehabilitation meant working closely with stakeholders and using appropriate materials for aggressive coastal environments. This resulted in rehabilitated CHCs that are fit for purpose with longevity and adapted to their environments, leading to sustainable development.

To maximize long term benefits for the community, special attention was paid to capacity building during project implementation. This included transferring knowledge to local contractors at each stage of construction, mainstreaming health and safety protocols and working closely with the government to develop building codes. The approach aligns with UNOPS values of building national capacity and ownership, as a key foundation of sustainability.

Ensuring no one is left behind:

The rehabilitations strengthen the healthcare system of Palau by providing adequate facilities to deliver patient-focused care, as well as improved and safe working conditions for medical staff. The infrastructure solutions delivered by the project return quality primary healthcare to the community by improving the provision of basic and critical primary care services locally to residents of the island.

Special attention was also paid to ensuring inclusive and equitable health opportunities to people living with disabilities, by ensuring accessibility by wheelchairs, as well as inclusive upgrading of the bathrooms and treatment rooms.

Speaking about the project:

President Surangel S. Whipps Jr., said:\ "On behalf of the People of Palau, I wish to extend my deepest appreciation to UNOPS, the South-South cooperation of the UN India Partnership Fund and the Government and People of the Republic of India for their great partnership and support in the rehabilitation project of the Northern Community Health Center. I strongly believe that this newly-improved infrastructure will provide an accessible, safe, and comfortable space for community members to receive quality and efficient primary healthcare services."

UNOSSC, said:\ "UNOSSC, through the India-UN Fund, was pleased to support Palau's infrastructure to provide better health services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we work to build back better, with more resilient systems and services, the relevance of this support is most evident."

Ms. Samina Kadwani, UNOPS Director for the Pacific, Thailand and Indonesia, said:

"UNOPS is glad to be handing over the rehabilitation community health centers to the Ministry of Health and Human Services and people of Palau, in the knowledge that people across Palau now have improved quality health delivery and patient-care. We are proud to have been a part of the South-South cooperation and remain committed to improving the lives of Palauans, by building the future through infrastructure for climate action."

Mr. Jean Paul Vion, UNOPS Construction Management Engineer, Palau, said:

"As we hand over the improved Community Health Centers to the people of Palau, I am glad to say that they are truly sustainable. In line with UNOPS values, resilience and climate adaptation were considered throughout the design and construction, ensuring infrastructure solutions that protect against and combat climate change. Equally, the focus on capacity building and institutional strengthening, mainstreamed throughout the project, contributes to developing long term capacity and national ownership, which is the key to sustainability."

The project is thanks to a partnership between the India-UN Development Partnership fund, the Ministry of Health and Human Services in Palau, and UNOPS.

ENDS

Notes to the editors:

Photos of the handover event today can be found here - photo credit: EmeralDreams Marketing Services dba Palau Blue Productions

Photos of the first handover event held on 15th November can be found here - photo credit: EmeralDreams Marketing Services dba Palau Blue Productions

Photos of the broader project can be found here - photo credit: UNOPS