Palau: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (As of 03 October 2022)

The Palau National Disaster Risk Management Framework 2010 (NDRMF) (amended in 2016) outlines the institutional arrangements for the coordination and collaboration in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from the impact of any hazard to Palau. The Disaster Executive Council (DEC) provides strategic direction and oversight. The National Emergency Committee (NEC) is responsible for operational management. It consists of the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) and the Central Control Group (CCG). During emergency, overall guidance is provided by the DEC; management and coordination is carried out by NEC, with supported from NEMO. Under these two entities come the specific emergency response functions for ministries, bureaus, divisions, and NGOs. NEMO is to ensure that this allocation of roles is made based on the respective mandates of agencies and organizations.

