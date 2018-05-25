Palau Disaster Management Reference Handbook 2016

Executive Summary

The Republic of Palau consists of the western-most group of the Caroline Islands in Micronesia and lies an almost equal distance from the Philippines to the west, Papua New Guinea to the south, and Guam to the Northeast. It consists of over 340 islands.4 Palau is vulnerable to a variety of man-made and natural disasters with the potential to have a large impact on the economy and population. Historically, this has included typhoons, tropical storms, droughts, and a bridge collapse.

Additionally, the country is vulnerable to the effects of climate change.5 Palau is currently undergoing a severe drought brought on by El Nino impacts.6 The Compact of Free Association (COFA) is a political, strategic and economic treaty between the Republic of Palau and the U.S. Under the agreement, Palau conducts its own domestic and foreign affairs while the U.S. provides defense and security as well as maintaining exclusive strategic access to Palau’s waterways, land and airspace. Under the COFA, Palau contributed U.S. military land use options and the U.S. contributed about $630 million dollars (over a 15 year period ending in 2009) for national development projects. In 2010, the U.S. and Palau signed a comprehensive review of the Compact, with a broad range of federal programs to continue for the subsequent 15 years.7 Although this review has been agreed upon by both countries, it has yet to be ratified by the U.S, Congress.

Therefore, Palau currently receives funding from the U.S. on a year to year basis.8 Palau’s close association with the U.S. provides it both economic and military security.9 It remains crucial for Palau to continue to leverage the COFA agreement, as well as take advantage of positive relations with its island neighbors, for its continued positive development.

Palau’s form of government is largely patterned after the U.S. The executive branch is headed by a popularly elected President assisted by a Vice-President and seven Cabinet Ministers. The legislative branch of government is known as the Olbiil Era Kelulau (OEK) and has two houses. The judiciary is the third branch of government and consists of the Supreme Court, the National Court, the Court of Common Pleas, and the Land Court.

Palau’s economy is primarily driven by tourism, trade, subsistence agriculture, and fishing. Since Palau is a small island state, they are very vulnerable to external natural and man-made disasters. The government is a major employer of the work force. As a member of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), they have received numerous loans and technical assistance. Tourism and public administration are the primary economic sectors, mainly supported by fisheries and agriculture.

Palau’s reliance on external aid makes it extremely vulnerable to global events and shocks. This was demonstrated by uneven economic growth as the economy fended off crises such as 9/11, the Asian economic downturn, the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), and the 2008 global financial crisis.10 Palau has developed various publications to address hazard preparedness, prevention, mitigation, response and recovery. This includes a National Disaster Risk Management Framework (NDRMF) as well as policies to address climate change. Additionally, a long term national development plan (Palau Vision 2020) has been produced. Currently, the NDRMF and long-term development plans are being revised and updated.

The government’s multi-hazard approach to Disaster Risk Management (DRM) is reflected in the NDRMF. However, a renewed focus needs to address the links between the various hazards to reduce vulnerability. Accumulated risk is also not explicitly dealt with. The Environmental Assessment process in Palau provides a good platform upon which multi-hazard risk assessments can be based.

The process is fairly comprehensive and gives attention to the issue of accumulated risks, albeit specific to environmental and social impact.11