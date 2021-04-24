Emergency Assistance to Republic of Palau in Response to the Typhoon Disaster

Today, April 20, upon the request of the Government of Republic of Palau, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (portable jerry cans, water purifiers and generators) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Republic of Palau in response to the damages caused by a typhoon.

In light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Republic of Palau, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Republic of Palau to support victims of the typhoon.

[Reference] In Republic of Palau, the Typhoon that struck the country on April 16 has affected most of its population, through significant physical damage, power outage and water outage. According to the Government of Republic of Palau, as of April 20, 337 people are evacuated.