29 May 2019

Dengue 3 Outbreak, Palau, December 2018 – May 2019 - Report Date: May 28, 2019

Report
from Government of Palau
Published on 28 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.07 MB)

Outbreak Overview

On Friday, December 7, 2018, the Palau Ministry of Health alerted the public of an outbreak of dengue fever following the first ever laboratory confirmation of two cases with dengue serotype 3. This poses a significant concern for public health as the whole population is potentially vulnerable to infection.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health activated its emergency response team on December 7, 2018. The team has been tasked with raising community awareness of the outbreak and dengue prevention measures, conducting disease surveillance and reporting, strengthening mosquito control measures, and ensuring adequate resources are available to combat the outbreak.

Between May 20 26, 2019, there were 9 new cases reported . This brings the total from December 1, 2018 to May 26, 2019 to 196 cases.

There have been no reported deaths attributed to dengue infection during this outbreak.

