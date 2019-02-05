05 Feb 2019

Dengue 3 Outbreak, Palau, December 2018 – January 2019 - Report Date: February 5, 2019

Report
from Government of Palau
Published on 05 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (1007.16 KB)

Outbreak Overview

On Friday, December 7, 2018, the Palau Ministry of Health alerted the public of an outbreak of dengue fever following the first ever laboratory confirmation of two cases with dengue serotype-3. This poses a significant concern for public health as the whole population is potentially vulnerable to infection.

In response to the outbreak, the Ministry of Health activated its emergency response team on December 7, 2018. The team has been tasked with raising community awareness of the outbreak and dengue prevention measures, conducting disease surveillance and reporting, strengthening mosquito control measures, and ensuring adequate resources are available to combat the outbreak.
Between January 28 – February 3, 2019, there were 6 new lab-confirmed cases reported. This brings the total from December 1, 2018 to February 3, 2019 to 77 cases.

There have been no deaths attributed to dengue infection during this outbreak

