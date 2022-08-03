Community-based Early Warning Early Action (EWEA) in the Pacific: Findings from Palau

Executive Summary

The research study on understanding community-based Early Warning Early Action (EWEA) on the island of Palau was conducted from December 2021 to March 2022, with a focus on understanding the role of youth in EWEA. The youth were chosen as the target group for study to narrow down the research and to acknowledge and inform the specific vulnerability youth groups face from present and future climate change patterns, and the expected role they will play as agents of change in minimising some of the adverse impacts in Palau. The study relied on qualitative research techniques using tools such as youth surveys and focus group discussions (FGDs). The study finds that youth in Palau are already undertaking early action, being a key member in the shared household disaster decision-making and preparation process before and during a disaster. However, their main involvement pertains to one hazard namely typhoons.

The youth reported a lack of confidence and the opportunity to be engaged in EWEA leadership and would like opportunities to be included at the community level. They actively seek EWEA guidance through social media (Facebook) and this, at times, can lead to confusion and misinformation.

Moreover, youth with disability are currently marginalized from EWEA processes. Research on how best to bring their voices, needs and skills into EWEA will provide an opportunity to strengthen the resilience of communities and start to address the issue of stigma.

Youth want to be agents of change, protect their families and communities, and help those who are vulnerable to the negative impacts of disasters. By providing guidance on where to seek accurate information and how to be part of household- and community-level disaster management planning as well as systems for coordination, such as coordination groups and councils, youth could more be effectively engaged with EWEA.

Currently disaster information in Palau is focused on typhoons and a majority of the youth feel ‘prepared’ for them as they have experienced them before. However, they are not acting until a typhoon’s onset. Annual typhoon season preparation sessions and training to build confidence to act in advance would help ensure that youth are optimally engaged in typhoon EWEA.

Other hazards important for Palau include droughts, flooding, fluctuations in air temperature (extreme heat and cold), mudslides, sea-level rise and storm surges with varying impacts on the island residents based on where they reside. These events are experienced more frequently than typhoons, yet people are the least prepared for these other hazards. Further, resourcing at the household level appears insufficient to be able to cover the cost of preparatory activities and meet the cost of compliance with building codes. However, components of the EWEA systems such as Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs), phased warning triggers and pre-decided actions are not available for the multiple hazards that many people experience in Palau.

Finally, while youth are aware of immediate disaster risks, limited understanding of climate variability and change and the impacts on human health, food security, livelihoods and the environment were reported from the survey. With climate risks predicted to escalate in the near future and Palau’s acute vulnerability to the impacts, there is significant opportunity to raise awareness and educate the next generation of decision-makers to strengthen the skills needed to navigate ongoing and changing climatic shocks.