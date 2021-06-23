Climate risk country profile: Palau

This profile is intended to serve as a public good to facilitate upstream country diagnostics, policy dialogue, and strategic planning by providing comprehensive overviews of trends and projected changes in key climate parameters, sector-specific implications, relevant policies and programs, adaptation priorities and opportunities for further actions. Palau is a microstate consisting of an archipelago of 586 islands located in the Western Pacific Ocean. Climate change poses several threats to the country, including coral bleaching, intense rainfall, sea-level rise, droughts and increased storm activity. Palau submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution in November 2015 and its Second National Communication to the UNFCCC in 2013.

This profile provides key messages on the climate risk faced by Palau, including: