World Toilet Day 19 November 2022

SANITATION CRISES IN PAKISTAN

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries globally in terms of worst sanitation. 79 million people in Pakistan do not have access to a proper toilet. According to World Bank. 68% of Pakistanis are using at least basic sanitation services. Recent years, Pakistan has made improvements in access to sanitation, according to UNICEF reports yet 25 million people still practice open defecation.

The poor sanitation and contaminated water resources facilities impact adversely on the health and well-being of children leaving them affected with diarrhea and other water borne hazards.

Delivering this basic human right - the right to water and sanitation - is good for people, businesses, and our country.