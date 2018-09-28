28 Sep 2018

Women, children in Balochistan suffering from malnutrition due to drought-like situation

Report
from DAWN Group of Newspapers
Published on 27 Sep 2018 View Original

Syed Ali Shah | September 27, 2018

Nearly 52 per cent children have reportedly become the victim of stunting as result of severe undernourishment due to the drought-like situation in the province, Dr Ali Nasir Bugti, the coordinator for Balochistan nutrition cell, told DawnNewsTV.

“Child mortality rate in the province is high as compared to other provinces of the country owing to chronic malnutrition for mothers and children,” Dr Bugti said.

Dr Bugti, however, said that 16 per cent children in the province faced acute undernourishment while 40 per cent were underweight, terming it an alarming situation.

Balochistan government, in collaboration with World Bank and Unicef, has formed a nutrition cell to overcome chronic malnutrition crisis in the province, he said.

Moreover, Balochistan Rural Support Programme chief executive Nadir Gul Bareech said, “The access to safe drinking water, sanitation, healthcare, coupled with food supplementation need to be addressed simultaneously,” adding that the nutrition issue needs to be addressed holistically.

Quetta and many other parts of Balochistan are facing a severe drought-like situation for the last couple of years, which has severely affected the agriculture and livestock sectors of the province.

A survey conducted by the National Nutrition Cell revealed that 49 per cent women in Balochistan were suffering from malnutrition. Moreover, the ratio of maternal anemia was 49 per cent, anemia among children below five years was 57 per cent and iodine deficiency among women was 29 per cent.

"Besides the provision of food, creating awareness among rural women is also imperative to overcome this problem," said Dr Sabina Baloch, a member of the Balochistan nutrition cell.

DAWN Group of Newspapers:
© The DAWN Group of Newspapers

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.