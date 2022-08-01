Wild polio case reported from North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, 27 JULY – Another child in North Waziristan has been paralyzed by wild polio in the 13th case from the district this year.

The eight-month-old girl suffering from polio-induced disabilities had onset of paralysis on 30 June, the Pakistan Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health has confirmed.

Besides one case from Lakki Marwat reported last week, all cases from Pakistan this year have been from North Waziristan in children under two years of age.

Polio campaigns have proven to be successful all over the world with over 99% of the world now polio-free. The only two remaining polio-endemic countries - Pakistan and Afghanistan – have reported 15 cases this year, with one case reported in Afghanistan in January.

The National Emergency Operations Centers of Afghanistan and Pakistan are continuing cross-border coordination efforts. The countries have synchronized two polio campaigns in May and June and are ensuring vaccination of children under 10 on all major transit points, along with vaccinating all ages at the international borders.

Note for the Editor:

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five years. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free, besides the two endemic countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Zulfiqar Babakhel, Media Manager, NEOC, 0345-9165937

Email: zababakhel@gmail.com